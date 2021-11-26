Putin: Russian peacekeepers play a positive role in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian peacekeepers play a positive role in Nagorno-Karabakh, and the Russian-Turkish ceasefire monitoring center is operating actively. This is what President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said at the outset of the bilateral meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Sochi.
Putin stated that Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will join them soon in order to discuss the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. “Unfortunately, there are problems and incidents…Unfortunately, there are still victims, but this is exactly why we have gathered to see what has been done and what needs to be done to make sure such incidents don’t take place again and to make sure conditions are created to calm the situation, as well as create quality conditions that will provide the people in the region with the opportunity to live and provide countries with the opportunity to grow,” Putin said.