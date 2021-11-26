News
Monday
November 29
Turkologist: Aliyev is declaring Armenia's elimination, while Pashinyan still has doubts about that
Turkologist: Aliyev is declaring Armenia's elimination, while Pashinyan still has doubts about that
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has directly declared that Armenia needs to be eliminated. Moreover, after all this, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan still has some doubts about the Azerbaijanis’ intentions. This is what Dean of the Faculty of Oriental Studies at Yerevan State University, Turkologist Ruben Melkonyan told reporters today.

According to the analyst, these moods are not new in Baku. “This idea lies at the core of the Turkish state. They existed 100 years ago and still exist today, and now they exist in Azerbaijan,” Melkonyan clarified.

As the Oriental studies expert stated, a rather large number of citizens of Armenia don’t consider Turkey and Azerbaijan hostile countries. “We can take as a basis previously conducted studies, based on which nearly 30% of the country’s population isn’t against the claims that “Azerbaijan is not Armenia’s enemy”, “Turkey didn’t perpetrate the Armenian Genocide”, etc. This is the biggest and most serious blow that the incumbent authorities have managed to deal,” the Turkologist emphasized.
Հայերեն and Русский
