News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 29
USD
483.07
EUR
544.18
RUB
6.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.07
EUR
544.18
RUB
6.38
Show news feed
Armenia PM sends condolence telegram to Russia's Putin
Armenia PM sends condolence telegram to Russia's Putin
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today sent a condolence telegram to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin over the deaths caused by the tragic incident that took place at Listvyazhnaya mine in Kemerovo Region.

The telegram particularly states the following:

“Dear Vladimir Putin, I was deeply saddened by the news about the tragic incident that took place at Listvyazhnaya mine in Kemerovo Region and took the lives of a dozen miners and rescuers.

On behalf of the people of Armenia and myself, I ask you to convey my sincere condolences and support to the relatives and close ones of the victims and my wishes for speedy recovery to all the injured.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin: Russia attaches importance to strategic and allied nature of relations with Armenia
“The relations between Russia and...
 Meeting of Vladimir Putin and Nikol Pashinyan kicks off
A joint statement was signed based on...
 Putin-Pashinyan meeting is underway
During the trilateral talks, the parties...
 Armenian-Russian joint military exercise held, air force used (PHOTOS)
The military exercise was held...
 Armenia's Pashinyan receives Russia Deputy PM, unblocking of communications discussed
The interlocutors also touched upon...
 Armenia MOD receives Russia Ambassador and embassy's Defense Attaché
Several issues related to the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos