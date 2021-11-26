Armenia PM sends condolence telegram to Russia's Putin

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today sent a condolence telegram to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin over the deaths caused by the tragic incident that took place at Listvyazhnaya mine in Kemerovo Region.
The telegram particularly states the following:
“Dear Vladimir Putin, I was deeply saddened by the news about the tragic incident that took place at Listvyazhnaya mine in Kemerovo Region and took the lives of a dozen miners and rescuers.
On behalf of the people of Armenia and myself, I ask you to convey my sincere condolences and support to the relatives and close ones of the victims and my wishes for speedy recovery to all the injured.”