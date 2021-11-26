Aliyev: Azerbaijan has offered the Armenian side to start working on peace treaty

During the trilateral meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Sochi, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said Azerbaijan is ready to launch the demarcation of the border with Armenia.

Aliyev declared that Baku is ready to launch the process and highly appreciates the Russian side’s support for this.

“The borders between Armenia and Azerbaijan aren’t delimitated. Thus, we have publicly declared several times that we are ready to launch the process of demarcation urgently. Moreover, we have also publicly offered the Armenian side to start working on the peace treaty in order to put an end to the confrontation and to recognize each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. The topic of unblocking [of links] is one of the most important points in the trilateral statement,” Aliyev said, adding that the situation is stable in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Overall, the situation in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh is stable, there are no serious incidents or intentional provocations. The incidents that were recorded were systemic. In this regard, I would like to thank the Russian peacekeeping contingent for ensuring security in the region,” Aliyev added.