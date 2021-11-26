Russia's Putin: We are reaching agreement on demarcation and delimitation of Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Both sides are interested in the settlement and development of the situation. This is what President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin declared in the beginning of the meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Sochi.

“We recalled the unblocking of communication routes. Everyone is interested in this, including Russia. We are neighbors and have whole-scale trade turnover. Nevertheless, we have also agreed to regulate the activities for demarcation and delimitation of the border soon. We will discuss this today, even though it is clear that this is a complicated issue. We have inherited it from the Soviet era. There was no specific border back then, but there is an opportunity to talk about all this,” Putin said, addressing Pashinyan and Aliyev.

Putin also welcomed the upcoming meeting of the two leaders in Brussels.

“I agree with my two counterparts that the more contacts there are, including direct contacts, the better, and direct bilateral contacts are generally viewed as a priority. I am aware that there will be another meeting in Brussels, and you have agreed to attend. We welcome this. I fully hope we will make progress and it will be possible to take the future actions on other platforms as well. I repeat — Russia only welcomes our colleagues’ engagement in dialogue,” Putin stated.