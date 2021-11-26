Putin: There is an agreement to create mechanisms for demarcation and delimitation of Armenia-Azerbaijan border

Our work was very constructive, and it served as an in-depth analysis of the current situation. This is what President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin declared after his meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“We reached an agreement on a number of key issues. First, we agreed to create mechanisms for demarcation and delimitation of the border between the two countries before the end of this year, and I fully hope this takes place as quickly as possible, there are no obstacles for this. The second agreement is on the humanitarian issues, which are very important and sensitive, and we have made significant progress. The third agreement is on the economy, the development of economic relations and the unblocking of transport corridors. This concerns railway and automobile communication. I believe we need to express our gratitude to our Prime Ministers who are working on this issue. Next week, they will meet in Moscow, and this is another agreement that we reached, that is, to sum up certain results and announce the decisions that we agreed on today,” Putin said, expressing gratitude to the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan for their participation.