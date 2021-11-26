Aliyev: A 'thorough and sincere conversation' was held with Putin and Pashinyan

The decisions adopted during the trilateral meeting in Sochi will help create a more secure and more predictable situation in the South Caucasus. This is what President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev declared after the meeting of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in Sochi.
According to him, ‘a thorough and sincere conversation’ was held during the trilateral meeting with Putin and Pashinyan. He assured that ‘Azerbaijan is determined to turn the page of long-term confrontation with Armenia over and launch a stage of normal cooperation’.
Aliyev declared that Baku had transferred to Yerevan ‘over 100 captured Armenian servicemen’ after the end of the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.