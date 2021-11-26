Putin to inform Russian Security Council about meeting with Aliyev and Pashinyan

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has informed that he plans to report the results of his meeting with leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev to the permanent members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, RIA Novosti reports.

“I will briefly report to you the discussions that I had with the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia in regard to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the agreements that were reached,” Putin said.

The leaders of the three countries held on Friday a meeting in Sochi, after which they adopted a joint statement.

The talks of the three countries’ leaders lasted nearly three hours. Before the meeting, Putin had held a personal meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the trilateral meeting, the parties particularly discussed the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the paths for settlement of the conflict and assessed the work that has been done for stabilization of the situation over the past year.