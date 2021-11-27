517 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day

In Armenia, 517 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered per day. Armenian News - NEWS.am was informed about this by the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of the republic.
In total, on the morning of November 27, 337,522 coronavirus infections were registered in the country. In fact, 14,579 persons are now being treated (the figure has decreased by 919 per day). 314,020 people recovered (1,403 per day), 7,485 patients died (26 people per day).
Another 7 citizens with coronavirus died, according to the authorities, "due to other diseases." The total number of such cases is 1,438. This brings the total number of deaths to 8,923.