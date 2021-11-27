ECHR rules on application of interim measure in respect of 4 Armenian POWs

The European Court of Human Rights ruled to apply an interim measure against four Armenian servicemen captured by Azerbaijan, Human rights activist Artak Zeynalyan told Armenpress.
Human rights defenders Artak Zeynalyan and Siranush Sahakyan applied to the European Court of Human Rights on the issue of persons captured and reported missing as a result of the military actions unleashed by Azerbaijan on November 16.
Human rights activists consider the issue of physical integrity of a person and the protection of his life as a priority.