Artsakh citizen returning from Azerbaijan is under medical supervision

A citizen of Artsakh, Mihran Musaelyan, who has lost his way and found himself on the territory controlled by Azerbaijanis on November 23, is under the supervision of doctors. He was returned yesterday.
Head of the Ashan community of Martuni region Armen Balasanyan in an interview with ArmLur.am said that he had communicated with Musaelyan's relatives.
“He is okay now, he is in the hospital. He got lost early in the morning. There are no peacekeepers on this territory and Musaelyan did not notice the line of contact," said Armen Balasanyan.