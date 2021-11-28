News
Monday
November 29
25-year-old citizen's suicide attempt prevented at Yerevan bridge
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

On November 27 at 6:45 p.m. the National Center for Crisis Management received an alarming report according to which a citizen was trying to commit suicide by jumping off Victory Bridge in Yerevan.

A rescue squad and an on-duty psychologist of the Psychological Support Department of the Yerevan Rescue Service left for the scene.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that the 25-year-old citizen’s suicide attempt was prevented through the combined efforts of the psychologist, rescuers and police officers.
