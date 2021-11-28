Turkey seeks to enhance relations and increase trade with Turkmenistan up to $5 bln

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes to deepen relations with Turkmenistan, including increase of the volume of trade in the amount of up to $5,000,000,000 in the future, Anadolu reports.

Arriving in Ashgabat, Erdogan met with his Turkmen counterpart on the sidelines of the summit of heads of member states to the Economic Cooperation Organization.

During a press conference with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguli Berdimukhamedov, Erdogan talked about the relations between the two countries that are hinged on ‘fraternity’ and added that the two leaders believe they can improve cooperation in the sectors of energy, as well as overland and air transport.

After the 44-day war [in Nagorno-Karabakh], talks are underway for the establishment of Trans-Caspian communication between Turkey and Turkmenistan through the territory of Azerbaijan.

On January 21, 2021, Berdimukhamedov signed a Memorandum of Understanding with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on joint exploitation of a carbohydrate mine site that had been a subject of disputes for the past 30 years. A little while after the statement was made on the deal, Turkey congratulated both countries, calling the deal a means of ‘increasing energy security of Turkey and the rest of Europe’.