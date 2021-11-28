News
409 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

As of Sunday morning, 409 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 337,931 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 29 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,514 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,439 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 1,106, the total respective number so far is 315,126, and the number of people currently being treated is 13,852.

And 7,169 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 2,348,877 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
