Iran FM welcomes holding of trilateral meeting of Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders in Sochi

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian welcomed the holding of a trilateral meeting of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia in Sochi, calling it an important, effective and constructive step towards overcoming the crisis in the region, Mehr reports.

On the sidelines of the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Ashgabat, the Iranian foreign minister held talks with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov on Saturday.

Amir-Abdollahian called the cooperation of the two countries in various political, economic, cultural and media fields 'important', saying that the recent visit of the Azeri Deputy Prime Minister to Tehran was positive.

In his turn, the foreign minister of Azerbaijan expressed satisfaction with the positive developments in bilateral relations of the two countries.

The situation of Afghan refugees following the recent developments in Afghanistan and the latest developments related to the Vienna talks were other topics discussed by the two ministers in the meeting.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan reports that the ministers discussed the current situation in the region, including the meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia in Sochi and the declaration signed after the meeting, as well as the implementation of the trilateral meetings and the cooperation in the ‘3+3’ regional format in general.