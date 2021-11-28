"Arush Arushanyan" Alliance calls on residents of Armenia's Goris to support arrested mayor

The “Arush Arushanyan” Alliance calls on the residents of Goris to gather tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. in front of the Goris residence of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Syunik Province to support Mayor Arush Arushanyan, who is under arrest. The court hearing will start at 2 p.m.

“Dear residents of Goris, we are going through one of the most difficult periods in Armenian history. Today, when the sovereignty of Armenia is under threat when the future of Syunik Province is unclear and uncertain, when we are facing the danger of a new war in all directions of our country’s borders, we need strong leaders.

Unfortunately, there are not so many strong leaders today (otherwise, we would not have reached this point), but there are strong leaders. Nobody doubts that our beloved mayor, who has been illegally remanded for over 4 months, is also a unique son of the Armenian nation who is a patriot, loves the Armenian nation and loves his hometown Goris.

Goris and our homeland need Arushanyan and others like him more than ever. Wake up, people! The Turks are at our doorstep. Every day, every hour and every second may be fatal for each of us and our homeland…

Tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. let’s all gather in front of the court building with the demand for the restoration of justice.

The court hearing will be held at 2 p.m.

Arush Arushanyan will be present at the court hearing,” the statement reads.