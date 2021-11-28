Iranian and Turkish presidents discuss regional issues

Regional issues need to be solved by the countries of the region, and the absence and interference of foreigners will not help solve the problems and will make the situation complicated. This is what President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi declared during his meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ashkhabad.

According to Raisi, Iran and Turkey can strengthen their economic and political relations, making them reach a strategic level. “We need to contribute to the development of economic relations and, in this context, it will be safe to consider special tariffs,” he added.

Talking about Iran’s relations and cooperation with Azerbaijan and Turkey, Raisi stated that the countries have many things in common in terms of culture, culture and ideology and must make sure the relations and cooperation are as close as possible.

The interlocutors also discussed the situations in Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq.

In his turn, Erdogan declared that development and strengthening of bilateral and regional cooperation with Iran is also necessary for Turkey and that the two countries can make progress in their relations, especially in the economic sector. He blamed the United States for ‘training and arming all terrorist groups in the region, including ISIS and the PKK.