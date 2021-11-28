Raisi: Cooperation with countries of Asia and the Caucasus is a priority for Iran

Cooperation with Asian countries, particularly South Asia, West Asia, Central Asia and neighbors in the Caucasus is a priority for Iran. This is what President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi declared in his speech at the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Ashgabat.

“Unquestionably, the strengthening of the role and position of regional organizations as mediators for bilateral and multilateral cooperation is due to our efforts, one of the most brilliant manifestations of which is the Economic Cooperation Organization. The Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to raise the level of cooperation with the ECO and increase the rating and status of the ECO in regional and international relations. We believe there are effective tools for development of the ECO,” Raisi said.

Touching upon the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the Iranian president added that the collective intervention of member states to eliminate the destructive consequences of the pandemic in the region and contribute to the development of relations and interaction.