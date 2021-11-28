Fire breaks out in kindergarten in Armenia's Kartchevan village

Today at 10:19 a.m. the Regional Crisis Management Center of Syunik Province of Armenia received an alarming report according to which a fire had broken out in the kindergarten in Kartchevan village, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia reported.
A firefighting-rescue squad of the Rescue Service left for the scene of the incident, contained the fire at 11:46 a.m. and put it out at 12:05 p.m. The fire left the kindergarten’s nearly 60 square meter basement and the ground of the nearly 20 square meter first floor burnt.