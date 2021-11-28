Francis Fukuyama: Ukraine's use of Turkish drones could be a complete game-changer

Ukraine’s use of Turkish drones could be a complete game-changer, which is why Moscow seems so preoccupied with this issue. This is what well-known political scientist, philosopher and writer Francis Fukuyama tweeted.
Ukraine started collaborating with Turkey in 2018 and has obtained 6 drones, along with 200 bombs and UMTAS missiles, and later, it asked to obtain another 48. The Defense Technologies Engineering (STM) will also transfer to Ukraine the technologies for joint production of Turkish combat drones as part of the deal.
This month, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that it will purchase a new consignment of Bayraktar drones from Turkey next year.