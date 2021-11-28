News
Pro-government alliance of parties in the lead during parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan
After counting 20% of the ballots cast during the parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan, the leaders are the three pro-government political parties, including Ata Zhurt Ghighzstan (Homeland Kyrgyzstan) with 26.45%, Ishemin (Faith) with 21.36% and Intimak (Harmony) with 20.6% (the data are posted on the website of the Central Electoral Commission of Kyrgyzstan, RIA Novosti reports.

Based on the data on the website, currently, the leaders are those three political parties, which experts classify as the pro-government alliance.
