Tehran, Baku sign agreement on natural gas supplies from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan through Iranian territory

Tehran and Baku have signed an agreement on natural gas supplies from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan through the territory of Iran. The agreement was signed in the presence of the Presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan in Ashgabat where the presidents had previously held talks on the sidelines of the Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization.
The document was signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Petroleum of the Islamic Republic of Iran Javad Owji.
The press service of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran reports that the agreement implies the supplies of 1.5-2 cubic meters of natural gas from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan through the territory of Iran.