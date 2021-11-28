News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 29
USD
483.07
EUR
544.18
RUB
6.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.07
EUR
544.18
RUB
6.38
Show news feed
Tehran, Baku sign agreement on natural gas supplies from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan through Iranian territory
Tehran, Baku sign agreement on natural gas supplies from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan through Iranian territory
Region:Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics

Tehran and Baku have signed an agreement on natural gas supplies from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan through the territory of Iran. The agreement was signed in the presence of the Presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan in Ashgabat where the presidents had previously held talks on the sidelines of the Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

The document was signed by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Petroleum of the Islamic Republic of Iran Javad Owji.

The press service of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran reports that the agreement implies the supplies of 1.5-2 cubic meters of natural gas from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan through the territory of Iran.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos