US Congressman Schiff says he will not rest until many Armenian captives are returned from Azerbaijan

US Congressman Adam Schiff delivered welcoming remarks, with a video message, to the conference of the Armenian National Committees and Offices.
He noted that this year they made some progress when US President Joe Biden formally recognized the Armenian Genocide, but their work is far from over.
Schiff noted that thousands of people in Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) are living under dangerous and constant threats from their neighbors, while mourning the loss of their loved ones who are being killed, captured, deported, tortured, and illegally arrested by Azerbaijan.
The lawmaker noted that as a co-chair of the US Congressional Armenian Caucus, he will not rest until many Armenian captives are returned from Azerbaijan, until the Armenian refugees return to their homes, and final and just peace is brought to the region.
Adam Schiff noted that the US will continue to support and strengthen democracy in Armenia and Artsakh, deepen the ties between the Armenian and American peoples, and that he will always stand with Armenia and Artsakh.