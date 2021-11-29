Australia parliament to debate on Armenian Genocide recognition

The Australian Federal Parliament’s House of Representatives on Monday will debate a Motion calling on the Australian Government to recognize the Armenian, Assyrian, and Greek Genocides, reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia.
The Motion, which is being moved by Trent Zimmerman (MP for North Sydney) proposes that the Australian government uphold its commitment to the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide by recognizing “the genocide committed by the Ottoman Empire between 1915 and 1923 of Armenians, Assyrians, Greeks and other Christian minorities…”.
If the majority of speakers debate in favor of the motion, Australia’s most representative parliamentary chamber would be calling on the Federal government to fulfill the nation’s will and recognize the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides.