Armenia ex-defense minister to remain in custody for another 2 months
Armenia ex-defense minister to remain in custody for another 2 months
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

A Yerevan court has granted the motion to detain Armenia’s former defense minister Davit Tonoyan for another two months, his lawyer Sergey Hovhannisyan told Armenpress.

He added that after receiving the respective court decision, they will appeal it to the appellate court.

Tonoyan is charged along the lines of the criminal case on misuse during the supply of ammunition to the Ministry of Defense.

According to the respective statement by the National Security Service, Davit Tonoyan and Davit Galstyan, the head of a company supplying weapons to Armenia, are accused of embezzling 2,277,323,840 drams (approx. US$4.7 million) as well as committing falsifications and publicly dangerous acts. But they do not accept these charges.
