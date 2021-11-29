News
Newsfeed
News
ARF-D Bureau representative: Azerbaijan, Turkey will do everything to bury the Artsakh issue through delimitation
ARF-D Bureau representative: Azerbaijan, Turkey will do everything to bury the Artsakh issue through delimitation
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics


After the opening session of the forum of Armenian National Committees and Offices, we will hold ad discussion in Goris with the main purpose of supporting the people living in Syunik Province. This is what representative of the Bureau of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun (ARF-D) political party Hagop Der Khatchadourian told reporters during the forum, adding that Syunik Province is in danger.

“In the current situation where the authorities are defeatist and have no homeland, it seems as though they are ready to make concessions. The ARF-D and the Armenian National Committees fully support the Armenians of Syunik Province and are ready to protect Armenia’s borders,” he said.

The major issues that continue to concern the ARF-D are the issues of delimitation and demarcation. “They must never be contrary to the issue of status of Artsakh because we know very well that Azerbaijan and Turkey will do everything they can to bury the Artsakh issue through delimitation and demarcation by making Armenia recognize the integrity of the lands of Azerbaijan,” Der Khatchadourian stated.
