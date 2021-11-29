Armenia PM attends opening of new power plant (PHOTOS)

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the opening ceremony of a new 254 MW power plant in Yerevan.
Subsequently, the PM, accompanied by CEO Giovanni Rubini at Renco S.p.A., toured this power plant.
About $270 million have been invested in this project, and 50 new permanent jobs have been created as this plant has been commissioned.
After the completion of the adjustment works, this power plant will supply the cheapest electricity produced by such power stations to the power grid of Armenia.
The groundbreaking of this power plant—and with the attendance of premier Pashinyan—was held on July 12, 2019.