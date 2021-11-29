News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 29
USD
485.86
EUR
548.34
RUB
6.48
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.86
EUR
548.34
RUB
6.48
Show news feed
Armenia PM attends opening of new power plant (PHOTOS)
Armenia PM attends opening of new power plant (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the opening ceremony of a new 254 MW power plant in Yerevan.

Subsequently, the PM, accompanied by CEO Giovanni Rubini at Renco S.p.A., toured this power plant.

About $270 million have been invested in this project, and 50 new permanent jobs have been created as this plant has been commissioned.

After the completion of the adjustment works, this power plant will supply the cheapest electricity produced by such power stations to the power grid of Armenia.

The groundbreaking of this power plant—and with the attendance of premier Pashinyan—was held on July 12, 2019.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia official: New power station will enable reducing electricity prices
The territorial administration and infrastructure minister attended the official launch of this power plant in Yerevan…
 Gas prices in Europe drop below $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters
The overall decline in gas prices in Europe since the beginning of the day is 2.4%...
 Minister: Armenian Nuclear Power Plant has major toolkit to protect itself from potential military attacks
Sanosyan added that the level of...
 Oil is getting more expensive
January futures for Brent crude oil rose in price by 0.82% - to 82.72 dollars per barrel...
 EU believes Brussels needs to negotiate with Moscow over price of natural gas
“There is a proposal for...
 World oil prices falling
According to the trading data and analysts…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos