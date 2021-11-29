News
Protest being staged outside court of Armenia’s Goris
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


People are holding a protest Monday in front of the court of Goris, Armenia, in support of the re-elected mayor of the city, Arush Arushanyan.

The court session on the criminal case against Arushanyan is underway, and it has entered the trial phase.

Arush Arushanyan, however, is in custody, and he is charged with committing electoral fraud in favor of the opposition "Armenia" Bloc—led by second President Robert Kocharyan—during the snap parliamentary elections on June 20. But Arushanyan does not accept the charge brought against him.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
