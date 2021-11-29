Armenian National Committee rep Elizabeth Chouldjian on cooperation with Armenia's Ambassador to the US

We have always collaborated wherever we can collaborate, but the reality is that the Government of Armenia is in a very difficult situation due to the different adversaries. This is what Communications Director of the Armenian National Committee of America Elizabeth Chouldjian told reporters during the forum of Armenian National Committees and Offices, touching upon the cooperation with Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States Lilit Makunts.
“We need powerful diplomacy, and we hope Armenia manages to advance powerful diplomacy. There was a business meeting, and we have held such meetings with various ambassadors over the past 20 years. However, our course for security and independence of Artsakh, as well as for security and empowerment of Armenia will never change, regardless of what position the Armenian government has,” she added.