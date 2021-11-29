News
USAID official meets with people displaced from Artsakh (PHOTOS)
USAID official meets with people displaced from Artsakh (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

Alexander Sokolowski, USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator for Europe and Eurasia, met with people displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in Metsamor, Armavir Province of Armenia, USAID Armenia informed

Sokolowski learned about the impact last year’s hostilities have had on individuals and communities and the current challenges they are facing.

“I was moved to meet with people displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh. I was grateful for the opportunity to hear their stories, ask questions and better understand their experiences. The people I met with are receiving assistance at a communal shelter in Metsamor. I am glad that USAID was able to offer them support in a very difficult time,” he said.

During and after last year’s hostilities, the U.S. Government sprung into action to support critical emerging needs by providing clothes, food, and shelter to people displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh.

Since 2020, the U.S. Government has provided more than $5 million to support those impacted by last year’s hostilities.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
