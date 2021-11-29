News
Jean-Christophe Buisson: Syunik is Armenia, and Erdogan is a warmonger
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

On his Twitter blog, deputy director of France’s reputable Le Figaro magazine, journalist Jean-Christophe Buisson touched upon the statements that President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made during the Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

“In his new alarming imperialistic speech in Ashgabat, Erdogan called on Turkic-speaking countries to fully support Azerbaijan’s demand for the “Zangezur corridor”. Syunik is Armenia, and Erdogan is a warmonger,” he tweeted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Photos