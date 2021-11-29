ARF-D Bureau member states conditions for not allowing emptying of Armenians from Artsakh

Today’s pressing objective is to stop the course of downfall of the country which will lead to more defeats and indicate the red line beyond which any retreat or concession will entail the loss of the type of Armenians and Armenian statehood. This is what member of the Bureau of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Armen Rustamyan stated in his speech at the forum of Armenian National Committees and Offices today.
“Today, the direct danger posing a threat to Armenia and Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is the Turkification of Armenia and the emptying of the Armenians from Artsakh. Our key objective is to rule this out. The direct danger of Turkification is the collapse of Armenian statehood that underlies viable concessions, that is, Armenia will turn into a country that is independent in the legal sense, but is actually dependent from Turkey,” Rustamyan said.
Touching upon the emptying of Armenians from Artsakh, he stated what the conditions are in order to disallow this. “The conditions are the following: exclusion of any status of Artsakh as a part of Azerbaijan, exclusion of enclave status of Artsakh, ensuring of self-defense and security of Artsakh, de-occupation of the seized territories of Artsakh, restoration of Armenia’s commitment to guarantee exercise of the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination, priority to resolve the issues related to independence of Artsakh, restoration of its territorial integrity and solutions to security issues, as well as application of the formula “recognition for salvation” in the process of recognition of Artsakh’s independence,” he said.