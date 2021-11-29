NEWS.am daily digest: 29.11.21

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenian-related top news of 29.11.21:
- The European Court of Human Rights ruled to apply an interim measure against four Armenian servicemen captured by Azerbaijan, Human rights activist Artak Zeynalyan told Armenpress.
Human rights defenders Artak Zeynalyan and Siranush Sahakyan applied to the European Court of Human Rights on the issue of persons captured and reported missing as a result of the military actions unleashed by Azerbaijan on November 16.
Human rights activists consider the issue of the physical integrity of a person and the protection of his life as a priority.
- The remains of the boys of Tsori D-20 division who were deemed to be missing for nearly a year and three months have been found.
The Requiem Service for the nine servicemen will be held on Dec. 2 through a military protocol, the relative of one of the servicemen told Pastinfo Armenian newspaper.
After long talks and with the accompaniment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, at the intersection of the Karmir Shuka village of Martuni region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Azerbaijan transferred to the Armenian side the remains of 11 servicemen who were killed during the third war in Artsakh and were deemed to be missing. Their identities were confirmed through a forensic medicine expert examination.
- As of Monday morning, 189 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 338,120 in the country.
Also, 21 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,535 cases.
- Preliminary data suggest that people who previously contracted COVID-19 may be at risk of catching its new Omicron variant, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
It added that more detailed information in this regard will be available in the coming days and weeks.
WHO confirmed that the PCR tests currently in use are able to detect infection with this new variant.