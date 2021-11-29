News
News
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 485.86/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by 2.79 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 548.34 (up by AMD 4.16), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 648.04 (up by AMD 4.88), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.48 (up by AMD 0.10) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 369.12, AMD 28,129.86 and AMD 15,277.1 , respectively.
