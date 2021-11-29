Armenia parliament speaker nominates Russia State Duma chairman’s candidacy to post of CSTO PA head

The 14th joint plenary session of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO PA) and of the PA took place online in Moscow on Monday.
The matter of the election of the new chairman of the CSTO PA was on the agenda of the meeting.
The speaker of the parliament of the CSTO’s current chairing country, President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan, chaired this meeting, and nominated chairman Vyacheslav Volodin of the Russian State Duma for another three-year term as the chairman of the CSTO PA.
Then, Simonyan put this issue to a vote. And as a result, Volodin was re-elected to the aforesaid post.
Also, the speaker of the Armenian legislature delivered an extensive speech. He addressed the international and national security issues of the modern world, as well as the growing new challenges and the scale of threats.