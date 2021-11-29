Iran FM describes meeting with Azerbaijan counterpart as ‘positive and friendly’

The Iranian Foreign Minister described Sunday meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart in Turkmenistan's capital of Ashgabat as “positive and friendly,” Mehr reported.
"On the sidelines of the ECO Summit, I had a positive and friendly meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan in Ashgabat. Preparations had been made for the good meeting between the two countries in recent weeks. The dimensions of the agreement are diverse and in line with the interests of the two countries and the two nations," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote on Instagram.
Amir-Abdollahian added that the presidents of both countries are willing to expand cooperation in the fields of transit, energy, tourism, culture, etc, which were among the points emphasized and agreed upon by both sides.