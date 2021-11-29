Armenia official: New power station will enable reducing electricity prices

The Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia, Gnel Sanosyan, attended the official launch of the new 254MW power plant in Yerevan.
In his remarks at the event, he noted that the indicators of this power plant and the modern technology used will create added value in the energy system and the Armenian economy.
According to the minister, the new power plant has an efficiency factor that is about 4% higher, which means that it consumes less fuel to generate electricity.
"This will enable reducing the electricity tariff [in Armenia]. The successful implementation of such a large-scale investment program in Armenia will definitely inspire confidence in investors to make foreign investments in Armenia. (…) we plan to considerably increase the amount of electricity exports to regional markets," Sanosyan added, in particular.