News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 29
USD
485.86
EUR
548.34
RUB
6.48
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.86
EUR
548.34
RUB
6.48
Show news feed
Erdogan talks about idea of road leading to Igdir through Armenia
Erdogan talks about idea of road leading to Igdir through Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has told him about the positive outcomes of the meeting of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia held in Sochi, RIA Novosti reports.

“Aliyev said the meeting was very fruitful. The issue on the construction of a railway and highway along the length of Araks River was resolved during the meeting. In addition, there is a topic related to the road leading to Igdir (city in Turkey on Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan-ed.). This will be a successful stop to resolve the issue of Nakhchivan and to travel through Armenia. People will be able to pass and transfer goods,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan recalled Turkey’s proposal to lead negotiations over normalization through the ‘3+3’ format in the South Caucasus. “In the past, we offered to create the “platform of six”, including Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran and, if possible, Georgia. If this platform becomes a reality, peace and tranquility will become a major development of the situation in the region,” he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
ARF-D Bureau member states conditions for not allowing emptying of Armenians from Artsakh
Touching upon the emptying of...
 Jean-Christophe Buisson: Syunik is Armenia, and Erdogan is a warmonger
“In his new alarming imperialistic speech in...
 ARF-D Bureau representative: Azerbaijan, Turkey will do everything to bury the Artsakh issue through delimitation
The major issues that continue to...
 USAID official meets with people displaced from Artsakh (PHOTOS)
Alexander Sokolowski, USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator for Europe and Eurasia…
 Armenia deputy PM, France diplomat discuss Karabakh conflict settlement issue
Mher Grigoryan received newly appointed Ambassador Anne Louyot…
 Search for remains of fallen soldiers resumes in Karabakh since November 22
The Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations informed…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos