Erdogan talks about idea of road leading to Igdir through Armenia

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has told him about the positive outcomes of the meeting of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia held in Sochi, RIA Novosti reports.
“Aliyev said the meeting was very fruitful. The issue on the construction of a railway and highway along the length of Araks River was resolved during the meeting. In addition, there is a topic related to the road leading to Igdir (city in Turkey on Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan-ed.). This will be a successful stop to resolve the issue of Nakhchivan and to travel through Armenia. People will be able to pass and transfer goods,” Erdogan said.
Erdogan recalled Turkey’s proposal to lead negotiations over normalization through the ‘3+3’ format in the South Caucasus. “In the past, we offered to create the “platform of six”, including Russia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran and, if possible, Georgia. If this platform becomes a reality, peace and tranquility will become a major development of the situation in the region,” he added.