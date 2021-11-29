News
CSTO Parliamentary Assembly might hold next meeting in Yerevan
CSTO Parliamentary Assembly might hold next meeting in Yerevan
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Taking into consideration the fact that Armenia is chairing the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a meeting might be held in Yerevan. So, let’s consider the possibility of holding the meeting in Yerevan,” Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyascheslav Volodin said during today’s meeting of the Council of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The participants of the meeting stated that the CSTO PA has an active stance on several issues and agreed to enhance cooperation, as well as work on harmonizing the national legislation.

Volodin recalled that this year marks the 15th anniversary of the Parliamentary Assembly, adding that a lot has been done for strengthening international and regional security, protection of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the CSTO member states, as well as for the creation of conditions for the development of cooperation by law. In particular, the CSTO PA has adopted 69 model laws, treaties and recommendations to counter terrorism, extremism, organized crime, illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and corruption, as well as to ensure military-technical cooperation and harmonization of legislation in the sphere of humanitarian aid.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
