Head of village of Armenia's Syunik Province renounces false testimony given against Goris mayor

During today’s court hearing over the case of Mayor of Goris Arush Arushanyan and other officials in the Court of General Jurisdiction of Syunik Province, head of Karahunj village Lusine Avetyan renounced the accusatory testimony that she had given against Arushanyan.

Avetyan stated that Arushanyan had received residents, listened to their social problems and decided to provide assistance on the basis of their problems. “Arushanyan has helped those residents several times, and viewing this as electoral fraud is unacceptable. I regret giving a false testimony against Arushanyan,” Avetyan stated, adding that she was psychologically pressured at the penitentiary institution in Abovyan and had to give such a testimony since she had many diseases. According to her, nobody pressured her to give a false testimony.

Avetyan also said the residents of her village were also pressured to declare that Arushanyan had given them electoral bribes and added that she had supported the opposition “Armenia” Alliance and had led the campaign in accordance with the letter of the law.

The accused on trial only answered the questions of the defense and sharply refused to answer the prosecutor’s questions.