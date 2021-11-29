Armenia Supreme Judicial Council declares strict warning against Judge Zaruhi Nakhshkaryan

The Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia today rejected the motion that the Ministry of Justice of Armenia had filed for subjecting Judge Zaruhi Nakhshkaryan of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction to disciplinary liability.
Disciplinary proceedings were instituted against Judge Zaruhi Nakhshkaryan for her decision to return the lawsuit filed with the court with the reasoning of violation of jurisdiction one and a half years ago.
The Supreme Judicial Council also granted another motion that the justice minister had filed to subject Judge Zaruhi Nakhshkaryan to disciplinary liability, with a strict warning. Members of the Council Mkhitaryan and Chichoyan voted against this decision, and Makyan and Mkhitaryan had a special opinion.
Disciplinary proceedings were instituted against Judge Zaruhi Nakhshkaryan of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction for not declaring self-recusal under the case of Nikol Pashinyan’s daughter Shushan Pashinyan against Narek Samsonyan. The Ministry of Justice instituted proceedings on the basis of the report submitted by the Pashinyans’ advocate Gevorg Gyozalyan.