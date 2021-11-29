Erdogan says '21st century will be the century of Turkey'

“The recent steps that the countries of the Turkic World with common histories, cultural roots and sanguinary ties are helping further strengthen the relations of Turkic peoples, the cooperation of which will leave a trace in the 21st century,” President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared, adding that they are working on creating ‘another type’ of structure, Sabah reports.

“Back in 2013, I had said the 21st century will be the century of Turkey,” Erdogan said, noting that he had referred to the fact that the same will happen to Turkic peoples of the world.

Declaring that Turkic leaders have another connection to Turkey, Erdogan said this will help pave the way for further strengthening of economic relations and increasing trade. At the same time, touching upon the change of the name of the Turkic Council to the Organization of Turkic Language States, Erdogan said most of the leaders have welcomed this, but the new initiative might push others away. At the same time, he stated that he doesn’t think Russia is discontent with this.