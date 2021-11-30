News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 30
USD
485.86
EUR
548.34
RUB
6.48
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.86
EUR
548.34
RUB
6.48
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia PM does not accidentally stress CSTO topic
Newspaper: Armenia PM does not accidentally stress CSTO topic
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: During his last "[press] conference" [PM] Nikol Pashinyan noted that he does not think that Armenia will consider the issue of leaving the CSTO.

Our source conveys that Pashinyan made such a remark specially and emphatically, as in fact, in-depth discussions have taken place on this occasion. The thing is that, according to the information we have, the Armenian authorities have received certain messages from the Russian side in the sense that Moscow has quite a few concerns in connection with the anti-Russian and anti-CSTO campaign that has escalated again in Armenia in recent times.

Moreover, our sources convey that the RF [(Russian Federation)] is confident that such moods are generated or encouraged by the highest echelons of power [in Armenia]—and not for one objective. Moscow suspects that in this case they are dealing not only with primitive "blackmail," but also with a clear orientation. That is why Pashinyan had to specially stress the above-mentioned idea.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia parliamentary opposition’s candidate to not change
For the post of deputy chair of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Defense and Security…
 Six people were apprehended during Yerevan protests
The members of the initiative group of the Liberation Movement again blocked the streets of Yerevan today...
 Ambartsum Matevosyan appointed Armenian deputy PM
Note that on November 24...
 Citizens who blocked one of Yerevan avenues are apprehended
A police officer said there are three ambulances in the traffic jam...
 18 citizens are apprehended for participation in Yerevan protests
The protest action is planned to continue on the Republic Square today at 5 pm…
 In Yerevan, citizens block main streets to draw attention to the situation at the border
Today, an action is planned on Republic Square at 5 pm…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos