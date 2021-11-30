Newspaper: Armenia PM does not accidentally stress CSTO topic

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: During his last "[press] conference" [PM] Nikol Pashinyan noted that he does not think that Armenia will consider the issue of leaving the CSTO.
Our source conveys that Pashinyan made such a remark specially and emphatically, as in fact, in-depth discussions have taken place on this occasion. The thing is that, according to the information we have, the Armenian authorities have received certain messages from the Russian side in the sense that Moscow has quite a few concerns in connection with the anti-Russian and anti-CSTO campaign that has escalated again in Armenia in recent times.
Moreover, our sources convey that the RF [(Russian Federation)] is confident that such moods are generated or encouraged by the highest echelons of power [in Armenia]—and not for one objective. Moscow suspects that in this case they are dealing not only with primitive "blackmail," but also with a clear orientation. That is why Pashinyan had to specially stress the above-mentioned idea.