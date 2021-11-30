News
Armenia MFA spokesman: Sochi statement reaffirms unblocking provision, refutes ‘corridor’ theses
Armenia MFA spokesman: Sochi statement reaffirms unblocking provision, refutes ‘corridor’ theses
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Vahan Hunanyan, responded to reporters' questions. He noted as follows:

The November 26 Sochi tripartite statement makes several important points.

First, with the Sochi declaration, the parties reaffirm their commitment to the consistent and unconditional implementation of all provisions of the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement. This also refers to the return of prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees not fulfilled by Azerbaijan so far, stipulated by point 8 of the November 9 statement, and the obligations not fulfilled by other points.

Second, the November 26 Sochi declaration reaffirms yet again the provision of unblocking all transport routes and economic ties in the region, as stated in the January 11 statement, and once again refutes the propaganda theses being spread about a "corridor" or a corridor logic.

And third, according to the [Sochi] statement, an agreement has been reached to take steps aimed at increasing the level of stability and security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. And the primary and most important step in that direction should be the implementation of steps aimed at reducing tension.

We are also convinced that the full implementation of the provisions of the trilateral statements will contribute to the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] conflict’s peaceful settlement under the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
