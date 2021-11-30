International Court of Justice to rule on Armenia lawsuit against Azerbaijan on December 7

The UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) will announce its verdict on Armenia's lawsuit against Azerbaijan on December 7. This is stated on the official website of the court.

On the same day, ICJ will announce its ruling also on Azerbaijan’s counterclaim against Armenia.

Armenia has filed a lawsuit against Azerbaijan at ICJ in accordance with the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

The lawsuit states that Azerbaijan has subjected Armenia to racial discrimination for decades, which, among other things, has been carried out in the form of massacres, torture, and other violations.

According to the Armenian side, these violations were again brought to the forefront during the conflict that began in September 2020, when the Azerbaijani side again committed gross violations of the aforesaid international convention.

The lawsuit adds that even after the end of hostilities following the ceasefire on November 10, 2020, Azerbaijan has continued the killings, torture, and other crimes against Armenian prisoners of war, hostages, and other detainees.