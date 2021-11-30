News
Macron urges Tehran to hold constructive talks on nuclear program
Macron urges Tehran to hold constructive talks on nuclear program
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Tehran to hold constructive talks on its nuclear program to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program, Agence France-Presse reports.

In a conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Macron said that Paris is in favor of Tehran returning to its commitments under the JCPOA and the United States returning to the deal.

The French President stressed the need for Iran's constructive participation in the talks.

The seventh round of talks on Iran's nuclear program started on November 29 in Vienna. Negotiations were stopped due to the elections in Iran in June this year. According to Mikhail Ulyanov, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to international organizations in Vienna, the meeting of the joint commission of Iran and the five international mediators including( Russia, Great Britain, Germany, China and France started quite successfully, the negotiators agreed on future steps.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
