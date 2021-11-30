News
Armenia migration service chief: 91,000 people displaced due to Azerbaijan military aggression against Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armen Ghazaryan, the head of the Migration Service of Armenia, participated—in an online format—in the 112th session of the Council of the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM), which took place in Geneva, Switzerland, and was dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the IOM.

Ghazaryan noted that IOM has been operating in Armenia since 1993, initiating various programs and making significant contributions to migration management and sustainable development in the country.

The head of the Migration Service of Armenia reflected also on the situation in the country due to the coronavirus, noting that from the very beginning of this pandemic the Armenian government took necessary steps to ensure the return of Armenian citizens to Armenia during the period of coronavirus-related restrictions, and adopted the primary reintegration assistance program for returnees.

Ghazaryan added that as a result of the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) last fall, more than 91,000 people were displaced, and 88% of them were women and children.

Concluding his address, Armen Ghazaryan touched upon the processes of digitization in migration management in Armenia, particularly noting the launch of a new platform for work permits for foreigners.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
