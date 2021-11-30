1 more person dies of coronavirus in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT. – One more person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 has died in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.
A total of 285 coronavirus tests were conducted Monday in Artsakh, and from which 34 new cases of this disease were confirmed.
At present, 114 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say 19 patients are in critical condition while 57 others, including young people—in severe condition.
A total of 23,284 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 3,933 of them have come back positive.