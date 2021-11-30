News
Have Azerbaijanis retreated from Ishkhanasar hills of Armenia?
Have Azerbaijanis retreated from Ishkhanasar hills of Armenia?
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Deputy defense minister Arman Sargsyan on Tuesday left unanswered the questions about whether the Azerbaijanis have withdrawn from the Ishkhanasar hills of Syunik Province of Armenia.

"Let me roam in accordance with what you wrote last time; we will meet next time. You say I'm roaming. I'm really in a hurry today. Next time I will answer a number of questions," Sargsyan said.

To the question, "Do you not deny that they [i.e., the Azerbaijanis] have retreated [from the Ishkhanasar hills]?" the deputy minister of defense only responded: "I did not say such a thing."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
