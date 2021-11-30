News
Armenia deputy defense minister: No official ordered not to shoot
Armenia deputy defense minister: No official ordered not to shoot
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


No official has ordered not to shoot. Deputy minister of defense Arman Sargsyan stated this at Tuesday’s meeting of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly of Armenia.

Opposition "Armenia" Faction MP Gegham Manukyan recalled that on May 20 PM Nikol Pashinyan had stated that mass fights had taken place along the entire border with Azerbaijan.

Sargsyan responded that these fights were actions arising from the situation, carried out by the military at the behest of the moment.

"Studies are being carried out in this regard. I believe the events that took place in May will also be examined, and you will be informed about their results," the deputy defense minister added.

Also, Arman Sargsyan noted that the Ministry of Defense envisages amendments in a number of laws, about which the aforementioned parliamentary committee will be informed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
